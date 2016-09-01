How To Make Biscuits

BiscuitsMaking biscuits from scratch is easier than you'd think! Yield: 2 large biscuits
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 tbsp butter, diced and kept cold
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 cup milk
Recipe Instructions
- Dice the butter and place it in the freezer while you get the other ingredients ready. Combine the flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a large bowl.
- Add in the butter and use your fingers to work into the mixture. Add the milk and mix until just combined.
- Shape into 2 biscuits. One should be about 1/3 of the dough and the larger one should be about 2/3 of the dough. Wrap with plastic wrap or place in a food storage bag and refrigerate until ready to bake.*
- For sweet biscuits, sprinkle the top of each biscuit with a pinch of sugar (ideally sugar in the raw) before baking. For savory biscuits, leave dough as is.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake the biscuit for 10-12 minutes.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch meal plan, stop here. Keep biscuits refrigerated until instructed on baking later. If you're not following along with our lunch guide, you can make the biscuits equal sizes and proceed.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
