We can't all be mimosa-making, pancake-flipping superstars in the morning hours. For those who need a little extra help in the "made-from-scratch" brunch department, there are boxed breakfast mixes that will only bolster your reputation as a breakfast genius. These store-bought blends are sold at most grocery stores, priced affordably, and usually call for the bare minimum when whipping up. Just mix in a splash of water from the tap (or milk, if you're feeling fancy), crack in an egg, add a dash of oil, and you're off the races. That usually does the trick for us lazy ladies, but what about the mornings when we do feel like turning up our inner brunch bosses?
Don't throw out the boxed pancake mix yet! Whether you're in the mood for morning campfire s'mores or a savory pancake sandwich, we've got those recipe hacks and more ahead to dress up that boring mix. Scroll on and get started on transforming your former flapjacks into a tasty and trendy superstar breakfast.