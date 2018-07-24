We're huge proponents of dedicating one night a week to meal prep (to avoid all those $14 lunch salads or last-minute food deliveries at the end of a long day), but even buying groceries for the week can get overwhelming and expensive. The key? Finding one star ingredient you can make work for all different kinds of delicious meals. Enter: beans.
Although they often take a backseat to other sources of protein, beans are affordable, incredibly healthy (they're high in fiber and antioxidants), and easy to whip up all year long — from summer to the dead of winter.
That's why, together with BUSH’S® Beans and chef Natasha Feldman of Nosh With Tash, we created five delicious bean recipes to give you a head start. Click through as Tash reveals how they're made, and prepare to never look at a can of beans the same way again.