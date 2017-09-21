Every certified chocolate-lover is always on the hunt for the next delicious fix. Case in point: the dark chocolate we keep stashed at our desk never quite seems to hit the spot. Luckily, we may have found the golden ticket. Whip up these sweet DIY popsicle treats (featuring The Original Donut Shop® Coffee) and see for yourself. Cravings: 0, us: 1.
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups The Original Donut Shop® Coffee
1 can of condensed milk
1/2 cup heavy cream or milk
Popsicle sticks
Popsicle mold
3 tbsp coconut oil
1 1/2 cups bittersweet chocolate chips
Sprinkles
Instructions
1. Prepare The Original Donut Shop® Coffee using a Keurig® Coffee Maker.
2. Pour coffee into a heatproof bowl, then whisk in condensed milk and heavy cream until thoroughly combined.
3. Cool mixture in the refrigerator for 30 minutes while adding popsicle sticks to each section of the mold.
4. Remove mix from the refrigerator and pour into popsicle molds, filling completely. Then place in the freezer for 6 hours or longer.
5. Combine coconut oil and chocolate chips in a double boiler on low heat, stirring occasionally until thoroughly melted.
6. Pour melted chocolate-chip mixture into a mug, and let it cool.
7. Remove frozen popsicles from the mold, and dip each one in the melted chocolate mixture. Immediately add sprinkles.
8. Place decorated popsicles on a tray, and place in the freezer for at least 30 minutes.
9. Once popsicles are completely frozen, remove from the freezer and enjoy!
