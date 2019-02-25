Unless you're living in a luxury high-rise with a yoga studio and doorman service, your apartment is probably fairly simple in design: bare off-white walls, hardwood floors (that are most likely just painted laminate), harsh overhead lighting. To make things worse, if you're living in a rental, making any massive upgrades to your space is likely out of the question — thanks to painting restrictions and a big no-no on hardwiring. The good news is, there are several easy ways to elevate your space without spending a fortune.