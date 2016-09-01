Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make A Biscuit Sandwich & Kale With Tzatziki Dip

Biscuit Sandwich & Kale With Tzatziki Dip
You'll be excited about this packed work lunch all day. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 1 large biscuit*
  • 1 large handful kale or greens of your choosing
  • 1-3 teaspoons tzatziki dip**
  • 1/3 zucchini, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 roasted chicken breast, sliced thinly***
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 oz mozzarella or cheddar, sliced
  • 1/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tsp mustard
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake the biscuit for 10-12 minutes.
  2. Salt and pepper the zucchini and bake it alongside the biscuit for about 4-5 minutes until just cooked through.
  3. In a small bowl mash the chickpeas with the mustard and olive oil, add salt and pepper. Spread the smashed chickpeas on the biscuit.
  4. Layer the chicken, cheddar and zucchini inside the biscuit.
  5. Chop the kale combine it with any extra zucchini and top it with the tzatziki dip as a side salad.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you've already prepped these biscuits earlier in the week. Use the larger one in this recipe.

**If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you've already made this dip.

***If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you prepped this chicken on Sunday.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
