How To Make A Biscuit Sandwich & Kale With Tzatziki Dip

Biscuit Sandwich & Kale With Tzatziki DipYou'll be excited about this packed work lunch all day. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 large biscuit*
- 1 large handful kale or greens of your choosing
- 1-3 teaspoons tzatziki dip**
- 1/3 zucchini, thinly sliced
- 1/2 roasted chicken breast, sliced thinly***
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 oz mozzarella or cheddar, sliced
- 1/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1 tsp mustard
- 1 tsp olive oil
- Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake the biscuit for 10-12 minutes.
- Salt and pepper the zucchini and bake it alongside the biscuit for about 4-5 minutes until just cooked through.
- In a small bowl mash the chickpeas with the mustard and olive oil, add salt and pepper. Spread the smashed chickpeas on the biscuit.
- Layer the chicken, cheddar and zucchini inside the biscuit.
- Chop the kale combine it with any extra zucchini and top it with the tzatziki dip as a side salad.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you've already prepped these biscuits earlier in the week. Use the larger one in this recipe.
**If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you've already made this dip.
***If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you prepped this chicken on Sunday.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
