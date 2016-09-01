How To Make Tzatziki Dip

Make TzatzikiEat this flavorful yogurt dip with pita chips or use it as a spread on sandwiches. Yield: Makes approximately 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 cup thick greek yogurt
- 1/3 cucumber, grated or finely chopped
- 1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tbsp lime juice
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- 2-3 chopped mint leaves, optional
Recipe Instructions
- Combine all the ingredients, place in an air tight container, and refrigerate overnight to let the flavors combine. Will last 3-4 days.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Advertisement