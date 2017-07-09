A big workout doesn't have to mean big moves. Barre classes are built on subtle yet effective routines like this one that you can do at home. (Women's Health)
Having water sloshing around your ear canal is one of summer's most annoying problems. But you can try using these homemade ear drops to both prevent and treat this situation.
It's hot out there. So add that to the list of inconveniences keeping you from streamlining your morning routine. But, with these frozen breakfast recipes, you can stay cool — and get out the door on time. (Self)
Plagued by horrible reactions to mosquito bites? Turns out it's probably due to an allergic reaction. So pop a dose of your go-to allergy meds and let it chill.
Think you have to get a good sweat to get a good workout? Think again! (And towel off, please.) The level at which you sweat isn't necessarily an indicator of the effectiveness of your exercise, so don't feel like you have to push yourself to a 10 if your body's telling you to stay at more of a six. (Well + Good)
