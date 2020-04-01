My Double Mastectomy Inspired Me To Dye My Virgin Hair Purple

Major life events — whether heartbreak, a health scare, or a happy milestone — have been known to inspire people to make dramatic beauty changes. More often than not, that means transforming their hair. After losing her mom to breast cancer, Caitlyn Roach chose to get a preventative double mastectomy. The intense experience left her wanting to do something for herself to reclaim her physical appearance.
That's how Roach found herself at Spoke & Weal salon in New York City just a few days after her reconstructive surgery for our latest episode of Hair Me Out. Roach decided to dye her virgin hair a bold shade of purple, chosen as an homage to her mom. "When my mom was sick, she shaved her hair and [she] would joke all the time that she was going to dye it purple, so this felt like the right color to honor her," she says.
You can see the final look and watch the entire transformation in the video above. Trust us, you don't want to miss this empowering makeover.
This installment of Hair Me Out was filmed prior to the salon closures enforced to limit the spread of COVID-19. Looking for ways to support your local hair salon during this difficult time? We've rounded up some suggestions, here.
