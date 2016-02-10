Certain home chores are such a headache, we try to avoid them at all costs. Among the annoying interior tasks we loathe most? Putting on duvet covers.
It seems like a simple enough thing to do, but feels like a full-blown workout every single time. We typically wind up out of breath with our covers crumbled up in the corner. Well, did you know there is an easier way to do it — and it doesn't involve blood, sweat, or tears?
According to this life-altering video by The Domestic Geek, you can toss a duvet cover on in under a minute. How you ask? Well, begin by washing it inside out, so it’s ready to be put on the second you pull it out of the dryer. Then, you reach into the duvet, locate the far corners, grab onto them, and line up the bedding with the inside edge. Flip the whole thing over and shake it out — letting gravity do the dirty work. That’s basically it.
How did we go our entire lives without knowing this? We have no idea. Check out the video above, and let us know in the comments if you're planning to give it a go.
