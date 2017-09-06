Ask any New Yorker — putting on a pot of coffee in the morning is much more than a daily routine. No, in the land of subway schleps, honking cabs, and hurried commutes, it's practically a sacred a.m. ritual. How you sip said roast is perhaps even more crucial. Whether you're team sugar and cream, take it black, are all for flavored coffee, or can't go without a generous scoop of ice (yep, even come winter), every die-hard coffee addict has pride in their preference and isn't afraid to make their opinions known.