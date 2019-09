In an effort to stir up even more debate this fall, Dunkin' Donuts® Coffee At Home is releasing three delicious new flavors — Coconut Caramel, Dulce De Leche Cookie, and Blueberry Pancake — in its home Bakery Series®. But here's the catch: Only one flavor will make it to grocery-store shelves, and it's up to you to decide which makes the cut. So grab your favorite mug, head on over to dunkinflavorite.com , and decide which flavor will be in your morning lineup. Better yet, come experience the fresh new flavors IRL at 29Rooms from September 8 through 11. Choose wisely — your decision will impact the fate of coffee drinkers all over the country...