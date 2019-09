Is Your Astrological Sign Holding You Back From Finding Love?

If it's been a while since you've had sex (and you're, er, a little frustrated with how long it's been), it's tempting to look for something to blame. Maybe you're just not interested in dating at the moment. Maybe no one's struck your fancy recently. Maybe the thread count of your sheets is too low. More insidiously, some of us may feel inclined to flat-out blame ourselves, and specifically our flirting game, for our quiet sex life. First of all, going through a sexual or romantic dry spell is totally normal and not something you should beat yourself up over. Second of all, any awkwardness or lack of game on your part might be out of your control, and hiding in plain sight in your birth chart