Is Your Astrological Sign Holding You Back From Finding Love?

If your Venus sign is something predisposed for romance, like Taurus, or social charm, like Libra or Gemini, your might be naturally alluring — and thus have your flirting practice down to a science. On the other hand, having your Venus in a sign like Virgo, Capricorn, or Aquarius, might put you at a slight disadvantage when it comes to wooing others. While the first two of these signs can tend to act aloof or downright cold around new people, the third is more likely to be friendly but might not be interested in finding common ground with others. It isn't that certain signs can flirt and others can't — more accurately, flirting and being playful with a romantic prospect may come more easily to some.