Dry January Just Got A Lot Easier With This Boozy Food Survival Guide

Dry January, like Veganuary, is one of the more talked about New Year's resolutions. Especially at start of the unofficial alcohol-free month, when those of us who may have over-indulged in boozy NYE escapades feel ready to hang up our highball glasses. But as soon as that first weekend rolls around, the booze-free bandwagon hits its fair share of bumps. So what's our genius 2018 plan for hanging on through the 31st? Booze-flavored foods.
Now you might be thinking, "But, booze-infused foods have booze..." So, isn't that cheating? Not necessarily! In the ten products rounded up ahead, you'll find all your favorite alcohol flavors minus the actual hard content of the stuff (as most all of it burns off during the infusing process). So instead of reaching for a bottle opener this Friday night, we'll crack open a package of Pilsner crackers. There's even a jar of whiskey sour pickles in there, for good munching measure. Scroll on to stock up on our Dry January survival guide.