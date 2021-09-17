5 Drugstore Shopping Hacks That’ll Save You $$$ On Your Beauty Routine

There's nothing better than wandering down a well-stocked drugstore beauty aisle. But navigating all those good hair, makeup, and skin-care options can be tricky: What if you accidentally pick the wrong concealer shade, or grab a formula that will irritate your skin? What if you want to test out a lipstick shade, but can't see through the cap?
Well, the first rule of beauty shopping is to not get overwhelmed. So to help keep things simple, streamlined, and color-matched, we rounded up five tips straight from a beauty editor. Keep these in mind on your next trip down the CVS aisles so you can make the most of your shopping spree.