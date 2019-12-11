All I Want For The Holidays Is This Automatic Cocktail Maker

So, when I popped my pod into the machine, stuck my machine-suggested whiskey glass under the spout, waited what seemed like max 10 seconds, and took my first sip of the Drinkworks old fashioned, I was truly flabbergasted. It was GOOD. Like, I would accidentally order three of those and need to Uber home good. It was so good, in fact, that I wanted another, but I had eight more cocktails to try and it was 4 p.m. Next, I went for the margarita, which was good, but on the sweet side, so my bitter self would probably add some more tequila to balance that out. I also tried the winter mule (a Moscow mule but with whiskey) that was excellent, and something with rum that was honestly not for me, but mostly because it reminded me of college.