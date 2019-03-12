And if you're someone who's been catching the lip-filler bug as of late, but don't necessarily want to cash out on an actual procedure or cringe at the thought of needles (we feel you), you might want to check out the brand's new and improved 3-D Lip Plumpfix. The much-loved product features two different formulas: a luxe plumper and primer (for that necessary pre-lipstick prep at any time of day) with Hyaluronic Filling Spheres for that instantly plumper effect, and a moisturizing nourisher for a replenishing, overnight treatment. And now, Plumpfix has twice the volume of formula and comes in an easy-to-use applicator. We'll let the results do the talking for these game-changing products, so go ahead and shop the drops, below.