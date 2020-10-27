In the era of all fleece, all the time, the thought of wearing (sotto voce) jeans alone might strike fear into your heart. So what, you may ask, are we doing suggesting that you get dressed in denim top to bottom?
For one, there's nothing like wriggling out of PJs into a pair of "hard pants" to signal that it's time to snap into work mode. Add a matching jacket or shirt, and you've got a Canadian tuxedo, which is as close to suiting up as most of us are going to get these days.
Ultimately, it's all about playing a sartorial mind trick on yourself, which is why we've partnered with Macy's to build four outfits all based on the same foundation: a set of crisp co-ords in sturdy indigo cotton that'll help you sit up straighter at the kitchen table. Ahead, see what double denim, along with some strategic fashion and beauty extras, can do for you.