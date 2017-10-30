Story from Living

Everything We Want From The Dormify Sale (That Ends Tomorrow!)

Anna Gray
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Are you in the market for some new homewares? No? Are you sure? You could probably use something, you just haven't realized it yet. Let us help you. Dormify is having a big sale, and we went through every page of it for you to find the best items. Focusing on the sweet spot where practical and pretty meet, we've narrowed down the options to the creme-de-la-creme of duvets, kitchenwares, and organizational aides. Pretty sure you'll find at least one thing in this slideshow to tickle your fancy. And, almost everything is under $50!!!
Shop This Story
Dormify
Blue Comforter And Sham Set
$149.00$134.00
Dormify
Tan Duvet Cover And Sham
$129.00$116.00
Dormify
Dormify Ombre Knit Throw
$49.00$44.00
Dormify
Dormify Simple Sheet Set, 220 Thread Count...
$44.00$36.00
Pacifica
Pacifica Serving Bowl
$50.00$36.00
Dormify
Dormify Lavender Marble Standard Sham
$19.00$16.00
Dormify
Dormify Tie Dye Jersey Euro Sham
$24.00$19.00
Dormify
Dormify Faux Mongolian Pillow – Rect...
$36.00$29.00
Luxe
Luxe Bath Sheet
$22.00$17.00
Dormify
Dormify Hampton Stripe Standard Sham
$19.00$16.00
Dormify
Dormify 20 Pocket Shoe Organizer
$19.98$13.00
Dormify
Dormify 4 Piece Closet Essentials Set, Black
$29.00$25.00
Dormify
Dormify Matte Gold Salad Tong Set
$40.00$32.00
Dormify
Dormify Pila Paper Towel Holder
$25.00$18.00
Dormify
Dormify Senza Photo Display 8 X 10
$25.00$21.00