Are you in the market for some new homewares? No? Are you sure? You could probably use something, you just haven't realized it yet. Let us help you. Dormify is having a big sale, and we went through every page of it for you to find the best items. Focusing on the sweet spot where practical and pretty meet, we've narrowed down the options to the creme-de-la-creme of duvets, kitchenwares, and organizational aides. Pretty sure you'll find at least one thing in this slideshow to tickle your fancy. And, almost everything is under $50!!!