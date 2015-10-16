What is it like to have to continue to interact with your abuser?

"I do have an order of protection, which states that he is not to come to my job...he is not to do so many things. However, when we go to family court, we have to put [everything] from the criminal court case aside... He’s able to call and be in touch with you as long as it has to do with the child.



"For example, my phone is open to my daughter because she wants to text her daddy; they communicate that way. And he sends her pictures of where he is. [But] what he does is, instead of saying ‘I would like to speak to your mom,’ he says, ‘Put your mother on the phone!’ And I don’t get on the phone. I just don't deal with that. I get very upset and very frustrated."



How does your daughter feel about your ex?

"I don't say anything negative about him to her. If anything, I try to be positive. And if she wants to write to him or...Facetime with him, I encourage her to talk him... It’s hard.

