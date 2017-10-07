Shaving with a razor slices hair without reaching under the surface of your skin. This sharp cut may make hair appear thicker, darker, or coarser, but that’s not actually the case. “Perception is not reality, and it may feel like it grows back faster because of how quickly the hair comes back,” Dr. Green explains. “The frequency of shaving [whether you do it every day or every week] has nothing to do with how fast your hair grows.” The same goes for waxing. This method removes hair by the root — which is still above the follicle — meaning you will stay smoother for longer. However, ripping off hair with wax, just like cutting it above the skin with a razor, won’t actually change its growth pattern, according to Dr. Green, since all growth is controlled by the follicles under the skin.