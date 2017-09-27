Do You Need To Have A Daily Relationship With Your Horoscope?

If you consider yourself an astrology devotee, the pressure to seek out your horoscope every day, in order to keep up with every lunar phase and planetary transit, can be real. No one wants to be the chump who tries booking a flight, unaware that Mercury's just entered retrograde, or miss out on a dazzling full moon because they skipped their daily 'scope.
For those of you who suffer from astrological FOMO, we have good news for you. Unless you're interested in the most granular details of the planets' movements, there isn't a real need for you to read a daily horoscope. (For what it's worth, if you consider astrological updates akin to current events, astrologer Anne Ortelee keeps her followers in the know by tweeting to-the-minute updates in the planets' activities.)
Most of the planets, especially those past the asteroid belt, move very slowly. For example, it takes Neptune approximately 164 years to complete a single orbit of the sun. The day-to-day movements of a single planet probably aren't going to affect us in any meaningful way. It's only when we look at the bigger picture — say, by reading our weekly or monthly horoscope — that we can understand how planetary transits actually come to influence our lives.
Beyond that, choosing to follow a horoscope that publishes less frequently can serve as a valuable reminder not to sweat the small stuff. Or the big stuff, as the case may be.
Whether you choose to pore over a starmap with your morning java or prefer to maintain a more casual relationship with your horoscope is totally up to you. There are so many ways to incorporate astrology into your life that you don't need to force your faith in the planets. And, if you miss an update here and there, don't panic — why not let the stars surprise you once in awhile?
