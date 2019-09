DJ Gina Turner Music Background, Husband Laidback Luke

DJ Gina Turner is native New Yorker with an extensive background in audio production and broadcasting. She's caught the attention of other well-known DJs, such as Chromeo, Switch, Diplo, and DJ AM. Now, she is a sought-after touring DJ with radio shows on iHeartRadio, Underground FG, and Sirius XM's BPM. " itemprop="description"/> DJ Gina Turner is native New Yorker with an extensive background in audio production and broadcasting. She's caught the attention of other well-known DJs, such as Chromeo, Switch, Diplo, and DJ AM. Now, she is a sought-after touring DJ with radio shows on iHeartRadio, Underground FG, and Sirius XM's BPM. "/> DJ Gina Turner is native New Yorker with an extensive background in audio production and broadcasting. She's caught the attention of other well-known DJs, such as Chromeo, Switch, Diplo, and DJ AM. Now, she is a sought-after touring DJ with radio shows on iHeartRadio, Underground FG, and Sirius XM's BPM. "/>