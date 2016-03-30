Sound Off
Milk & Bone Are Here To Break Your Heart With Their Sweet Synth Sounds

Canadian pop duo Milk & Bone tour Montreal.

Laurence Lafond-Beaulne and Camille Poliquin never set out to make music for other people to listen to. They wanted to make music for themselves. It just so happens that the music they created to cope with hard breakups and and other tough stories was also incredibly relatable to outsiders.

These two friends go by Milk & Bone — a Canadian pop duo from Montréal. In 2015, their debut album, Little Mourning, was nominated for a Polaris Music Prize. Since then, they've mastered the art of turing soft vocal stylings into songs full of nuanced female perspectives.

Watch this twosome tour their favorite parts of the city that influenced their musical style.
written by Laura Delarato
