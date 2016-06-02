Sound Off
Sunflower Bean is the new New York It band.

The group started off in Long Island, NY, where Nick Kivlen (vox/guitar), and Jacob Faber (drums) are originally from. Julia Cumming, though from Manhattan, would make the trip out to Long Island to watch Faber and Kivlen play — they were all friends — till she eventually joined the group on vocals and bass. That's when things really clicked into place.

The trio embraces their psychedelic influences, but don't be fooled — this is not throwback music. Yes, there is clear reminiscing to the Sabbaths and Zeppelins out there, but this band is fully rooted in the present. With a mix of lo-fi, glam, rock 'n' roll, and classic guitar riffs, Sunflower Bean will transport you to exactly where you need to be…and keep you there, fully entranced.

Watch as the group shows off their favorite parts of Long Island, NY, the basement they practice their songs, and how these suburban spots inspire their sound.

Wall Watchers Music Video: © Fat Possum Records
Easier Said Music Video: Directed by Charlotte Hornsby and Jesse Ruuttila (C) 2016 Fat Possum Records
