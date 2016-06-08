Chargaux Is The Brooklyn Art Collective You Need To Know

Meet Chargaux, a Brooklyn art collective known for playing classical music and for their minimalist lifestyle.
Jasmin “Charly” Charles and Margaux Whitney met in Boston when Margaux (who plays violin) came across Charly (a master on the viola) playing on a street corner. The two exchanged numbers, and the next day both women played together on that same street corner.
Even though the duo are musically opposite, Charly and Margaux complement each other, mixing together the viola's dark romanticism and the violin's colorful, upbeat vibe. They also had similar musical upbringings. They both started playing at the same age in public school, and both were classically trained. So no matter how far their styles stray from each other, they have a base to hold on to.