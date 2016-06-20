Sound Off
Hip-Hop Artist Chynna Is A Triple Threat

Chynna Rogers is a hip-hop artist, Ford model, and DJ.

How chill is hip-hop artist Chynna Rogers? Well, for starters, she's got a Buddha tattooed on her arm.

The Zenned-out Philadelphia beauty is more than a pretty face — though that pretty face is also a Ford Model — Rogers is a pretty incredible rapper and DJ, too. Her father's love of old-school hip-hop and her mother's favorite neo-soul vibes are just a few of the influences you'll find in Rogers' tracks.

Sometimes known as the first lady of A$AP Mob, Rogers has the musical talent to stand alone. Her song, "Selfie," has a place right next to the J. J. Fads and the Foxy Browns on our ladies of hip-hop playlists. She is constantly pushing herself to be better — which she credits to the working-class environment in which she was raised.

Get to know her even better in this Refinery29 exclusive.
written by Laura Delarato
Released on June 20, 2016
