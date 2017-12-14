Decorating for the holidays can be costly and messy (do you really need pine needles sneaking into every crevice of your living space for the next six months?!), but there's no arguing how cozy and comforting it makes your place feel. This year, instead of investing in a pricey "Joy" sign, opt for something way more unique and affordable. We teamed up with Bai to bring you this super-easy (and adorable) DIY holiday wreath project. Simply follow the steps below to up your festive decor game.
Dried-Fruit Wreath
Materials
Drill
7-8 Bai Costa Rica Clementine bottle caps
Dried cinnamon sticks
Dried bay leaves
Dried acorn caps
Dried orange slices
Gold wire
Ribbon
Instructions
1. Drill holes through the top of each bottle cap and through the cinnamon sticks.
2. String the bottle caps, dried bay leaves, dried acorn caps, dried orange slices, more dried bay leaves, dried cinnamon sticks, and more leaves on gold wire. Repeat.
3. Once the ring is complete, tie it at the top and secure it with a ribbon bow.
4. Hang it in the most visible spot in your home to show off your festive spirit.
