At this point in the season, you've likely noticed a strange shift in the behavior of those around you. Friends who once claimed to be "summer people" now can't stop waxing poetic about knit scarves. Coworkers you barely know are inviting you to partake in fall-tivities like apple picking. And — spookiest of all — every single person you follow on Instagram has somehow managed to capture the exact same shot of his or her new boots crunching fallen leaves. Apparently, there is nary a person who can resist catching autumn feels.
While we're just as guilty as the rest, our love of the rapidly cooling weather extends past all the fun to be had in nature. It also stems from the very important fact that spending a full fall weekend watching scary movies and eating baked goods is, for at least a few months, considered cozy, not lazy.
Before you join us in full hibernation mode, though, take a quick inventory of your living space. Are you fully equipped with all the soft blankets, extra pillows, and other homey decor touches required to woo friends into coming to your place, thus saving you from braving the elements in a quest for social contact? If not, keep your dollars for overpriced seasonal lattes and prepare the DIY way. These 10 blogger-sourced projects are ridiculously simple to follow and require only basic materials like paint; scissors; and durable, easy-to-care-for cotton fabric. Get to work, then get to lounging until those May flowers come your way.
