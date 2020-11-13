At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself when I graduated college at age 21. When I was a freshman in college, I showed up at a local bike shop and hung around enough that they finally just put me to work. I began working full time for the shop two days after I graduated from college, with full benefits and an hourly wage. I also had an unexpected safety net in the form of a friend and her wife. They were moving overseas and needed someone to watch their house while it was being prepped up to be put on the market. I was able to live there rent-free (they considered it a favor) and work full-time, which allowed me the opportunity to build up my savings quickly for the first few months. When I got the opportunity to jump in with a new startup, these savings is what gave me the courage to jump. Though I know my parents are absolutely my safety net, that is also my biggest motivator to NOT have to depend on them. It's an odd relationship in that I'm truly grateful to all that they do for me, but never want to be dependent on them because it would feel like I failed. This is all pressure I put on myself... maybe I should see a therapist.