8:20 p.m. — We arrive home and let the dog run around in the front yard. I ask my husband how he feels about the new baby on the way. We both knew they wanted one more kid, and they are amazing parents, so we're really excited for them. But for most of last year, we were struggling with infertility and wondered how we would become parents ourselves. We are taking a break right now to just enjoy life and save money for IVF, which my insurance does not cover. We both agree that we feel less sad than we expected, which feels great. It's such a crazy mind game, but we really have grown closer and stronger in dealing with this.