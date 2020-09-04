12 p.m. — Work has been rough lately — higher education is constantly in flux, deciding whether we'll reopen all virtually or in some hybrid fashion. And because of all of this, our budgets have been decimated. In previous years, I would be planning a lot of fall events, but now all of them are either virtual or not happening at all. I field calls all day from concerned stakeholders and do the best I can to answer their questions. I understand everyone is stressed, but I'm just the messenger and the stress is adding up from everyone blaming the messenger. I jump on to Indifit and register myself and L. for our favorite outdoor yoga class in the park tonight. We head over to the yoga class at 5:30, it's in a smaller neighborhood park that has free parking. $20.50



7 p.m. — After yoga, we drive over to our favorite Mexican restaurant. It was a deal I made with L. — he comes to yoga with me and I agree to tacos after class each week. I manage to find street parking a few blocks from the restaurant so I only have to pay $2 for parking instead of the restaurant's garage which is $15. $2



7 p.m. — Happy hour at our favorite place is 6-8, so we share a plate of four mini tacos, two fish for me and two beef for L. from the happy hour menu. It also comes with a huge side of arroz con crema and elote. The chips and salsa are free and I have two skinny margaritas while L. has one Corona Light. It's our waitress' first day and she's super nervous and messes up our order, but we tip 20% because she's really nice and right now is such a tough time for the hospitality industry. $43.86



8:30 p.m. — We come home from dinner, walk the dogs, and put on reruns of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Hulu. Outside of his regular job, L. is also a 50% partner in a small men's grooming company, so he jumps on a call with his business partner while I browse Instagram. I see an ad for Rockin' Green athletic detergent and decide to go for it; I work out nearly every day and if it's as good as it says, my workout clothes could use a good deep cleaning. The sample is free but shipping is $5.95. $5.95



Daily Total: $72.31