4 p.m. — The end of the day! It's finally the weekend, woohoo! We have plans for a double date with H.'s friend and his girlfriend. I head home to take the pup out before dinner. H. arrives home and we head to the Italian restaurant where we are meeting friends. I order a salad with mixed greens, chopped nuts, feta cheese, and shrimp. H. orders a pizza ($32.56 with tip). He pays. We enjoy some conversation with friends and talk about our upcoming wedding. We haven't seen them since we got engaged so they ask to see my ring and want to know all about wedding planning. I indulge them with some details we have planned. We end the night around 9 because we're all pretty tired from the work week. We get home around 9:30 and go right to bed.