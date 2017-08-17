6 People On The Faith Lesson They Learned From Their Parents

We have our early and more formative conversations about faith with the people who raise us. They help us understand right from wrong, they expose us to different beliefs, and they're the ones who may or may not have dragged us to Sunday school every week.
Whether we grew up to have the same faith as our parents is a different story, but it's more than likely that something from those early years has stayed with us into adulthood. We took to Reddit to find out which faith lessons from childhood people still carry with them.
Read on to discover what spiritual values, the big and the small, people learned from their parents — and share your own in the comments.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids right now or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.