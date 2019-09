How Sean Combs' Right-Hand Woman Juggles Work & Motherhood

I’m on the board for Thread , a Baltimore non-for-profit. It’s an organization that works to desegregate the city and focuses on creating family units for underperforming high school kids who don’t have a high chance of graduating. The organization provides these kids with a family of committed volunteers outside of the classroom to help foster them; drive them to class, help them with their homework, motivate them. Thread has taken graduation rates from 25% to 90%, and it’s really changing the fabric of Baltimore.