7:19 a.m. — Only a tiny bit behind! We're not sticklers for time at my work, because it all balances out in the end, but I have a lot to do before I go on vacation! First thing, I need to clean up my office space. I sweep, vacuum, and wash out my garbage can. I'm not the neatest person, so I try to clean up regularly so things don't get too out of control. My boss and I walk to a nearby coffee shop to meet someone who is going to volunteer with us. This place has AMAZING cold brew lattes, so I get an iced oat milk latte with housemade vanilla, despite the chilly morning temperature. We chat about the organization, her background and interests, and the work she'd be doing. She seems like she'll be a great fit, and I'm excited for her to start in the next couple of weeks. $4.50