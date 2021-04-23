4:30 p.m. — I leave work a bit early because I'm ahead on hours for the week. I decided to give up weekday shopping for Lent so I've been eagerly anticipating Friday so I can get some errands done. I'm not super religious, but I do like the idea of setting a 40-day goal. Plus the Catholic guilt certainly helps me stick to it. As I park to go to the thrift store, I realize I have to pee but the Goodwill doesn't have a bathroom. I go into a coffee shop in the same plaza and ask to use the bathroom. I'm proud of myself for resisting the urge to be polite and buy something. I'm sure this barista doesn't really care anyway. I'm here on a mission to get my brother's birthday gifts. I pick out three sweaters and a shirt for him and can't resist picking up an early 2000s mini bag for myself. $26.61