Housing costs: Primary mortgage: $1,450 (my half); property tax: $450 (my half).

Car: $500 (my half of loan and insurance).

Water, gas and electricity: $150-$250 (my half).

Phone: $30

Gym membership: $150

Pet insurance: $15

Netflix: $16

Spotify: $15

Apple iCloud: $10

Savings: $8,000 (investing and HYSA).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents have always put emphasis on me being able to fulfill my dreams and study if I want to. I am quite ambitious and aspired to go to college so I ended up with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in design. I’m not from the US and universities where I grew up are mostly free besides a small fee (around $200) per semester so thankfully I did not need to take out a loan and am free of any student debt.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We did not have many conversations about money, other than that it is tight and life is expensive. Nobody ever talked about investing instead of just storing money underneath your pillowcase but my family just didn’t know anything about it.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked as a barista at a concert venue on the weekends to make some extra pocket money when I was 14. I also designed a few posters for concerts and events as well.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes — we did not have a lot of money growing up. I would not say that I ever felt very poor but other people around me definitely had more, went on regular lavish vacations and wore cool clothes.



Do you worry about money now?

Sometimes. I think that my childhood has led me to always be cautious and keep that scarcity mindset, and I used to have a pretty hefty emergency fund. I bought a house a few years ago and a lot of my savings went into the down payment and renovations. The real estate market was ultra competitive back then because interest rates were so low, so 20% down was a minimum to even be able to compete. I’m currently trying to build my emergency fund back up. In addition, working in tech has not been easy the past few years, with layoffs happening left and right. Job security is still a hopeful wish so that definitely makes me feel less secure than what I’d hope for.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

My parents pretty much stopped supporting me when I started going to college. My father had to pay alimony by law, which covered my rent and groceries, but other than that I had to make my own money. That financial support ended at age 24 and I’ve been making my own money ever since. In terms of safety net, I am actually theirs, not the other way around.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I did receive $5,000 from my grandparents for my graduation, which was a very generous gift.