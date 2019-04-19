6 p.m. — I make dandan noodles from Fuchsia Dunlop's Every Grain of Rice, but substitute the pork for a bit of elk chorizo. C. and I sit down and have a nice meal together (supplies for noodles came from a very exciting trip a few weeks ago to the Asian grocery store). We talk about goals for the year — C. notes that he doesn't have any big "relationship" goals this year since we got married last year, and neither of us wants kids anytime soon (sorry to both our moms, who are obnoxiously clamoring to be grandparents). I joke that we could buy his-and-hers jet skis (kiddddding!). We talk about our taxes — we're thankfully getting a decent refund this year, partially from C.'s electric-car purchase. We clean up our dishes and chase the dog around the house, then walk her up to the park for some ball chasing. I have two Thin Mints from the freezer.