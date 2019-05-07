4 p.m. — Leave work and go right to barre. After barre, I stop and get a bottle of wine and some assorted cheeses for Book Club tonight! We just read No Exit by Taylor Adams. Talk about a thrilling thriller! Especially living right next to the Rockies, it sufficiently creeped me out, and I made my husband promise me we'll never get stranded in a rest stop. I pick up the dog, rush home to shower, and head to my friend's home, who loves our dog and invites her to come, too. We talk about the book for about 20 minutes then socialize and talk about all sorts of things. There's 12 of us, and we meet once a month. It's always a good time! By the time I get home, it's 9, and my husband is home! Yay! An "early" night! We spend some time together and are in bed by midnight. $37.13