While the term "brunch fatigue" might sound foreign to you, we’re willing to bet — no, guarantee — it’s a feeling you’ve experienced. Characterized by a lack of interest in your once-favorite order (we're looking at you, eggs Benny), disdain for sad sides of hash browns, and a distinct unwillingness to wait 30-plus minutes for a table, it can strike even the most dedicated patrons among us.
Feeling the early symptoms? Don’t throw in your knife and fork just yet. Instead, rekindle your once-passionate love of brunch by giving your go-tos a rest and branching out. To start you off, we've pulled together tables full of NYC's most delicious inspiration — and there are zero mimosas involved. From lox-stuffed doughnuts to a quirky Chambord-infused raspberry liqueur cocktail to a breakfast sandwich in French toast, these nine wonderfully weird, decadent plates will have you counting down the days until Saturday morning — as if you weren't already.
