Do you have a favorite aspect of Jen's home?

I loved the entire set but we really took a lot of care in putting the art into it. That was really important. For instance, the blue painting. Again, that was something that was evoking the ocean, and it's contemporary but still sort of sinister. It makes you think, what is that? Is that the ocean? Is that the sky? You sort of can't take your eyes off of it.



Also just the kitchen in general. They spend a lot of time in the kitchen and everything is just perfect. It's just so, but in an eerie way. A lot of fans reach out to me and say, "Hey, I haven't been inspired in forever to redo my kitchen, and as soon as I saw Dead to Me, I thought this is exactly the way I want my kitchen to look." Like literally hundreds of people... So it's been really cool. I've never had a response like that.