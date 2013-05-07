Raise your hand if you've ever bought a skin-care product (or five) because it promised perfection, but then you got it home and it discovered it was a total dud. Yeah, us too. Despite our best efforts, we so often wind up with products that don't address our most pressing skin issues. Or, are the wrong formulation for our skin type. Part of that boils down to our own vision of our skin: We may think large pores are our biggest concern, but we might be missing the bigger issue of fine lines or hyperpigmentation.