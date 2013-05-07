Raise your hand if you've ever bought a skin-care product (or five) because it promised perfection, but then you got it home and it discovered it was a total dud. Yeah, us too. Despite our best efforts, we so often wind up with products that don't address our most pressing skin issues. Or, are the wrong formulation for our skin type. Part of that boils down to our own vision of our skin: We may think large pores are our biggest concern, but we might be missing the bigger issue of fine lines or hyperpigmentation.
And, while a dermatologist can be invaluable in helping you to pinpoint your exact skin woes, not all women have the constant access they need to a professional, to suss out a personalized skin-care regimen. Enter DDF's new DermCode: This new skin-analysis system uses an advanced skin-grading technology to help users determine their skin type and what their specific complexion needs actually are.
Users log on to the DDF site, then fill out a brief profile including age, family history, sun exposure, and lifestyle habits. They are then guided through a questionnaire that helps them determine their skin's sensitivity, wrinkle depth, pore size, clarity, tone, and texture. And, rather than rely on descriptions, which can feel entirely subjective, the tool uses pictures to help you see clearly what the different degrees of severity are for things like hyperpigmentation, pore size, and wrinkles. Once your profile is complete, the system then recommends a personal protocol for each user, based on skin type and current concerns.
While it may not be quite as good as a trip to the dermatologist, we think this is definitely a step in the right direction for women looking to demystify the process of finding the right skin-care products for them.
