What Every Woman Needs To Know About Being Roofied

What to do if you think someone's been roofied

Clinical psychologist Nancy Irwin, PhD, of Seasons Recovery Centers says that the most common effects of being roofied include self-blame, shame, powerlessness, lack of trust, as well as potential lingering depression and anxiety. So it's crucial that people reach out for professional help if they're struggling after being roofied.To support a friend who has been roofied, Dr. Irwin says that you can’t be your friend’s therapist, but you can help them find a support group or therapist and be "compassionate and supportive of the process." And if cost is an issue, there are plenty of free services out there for people in need of support.If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center ’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center ’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.