7:10 p.m. — I'm a little late, but still make it to the bar before the guest of honor arrives. There are about ten of us here, all close friends, so I relax into the environment easily. I've already decided not to drink, because I'm worried it might exacerbate the funk I've been feeling these past few days. I'm not hungry enough for a full entree, so I munch on zucchini fries and flatbreads before we surprise the birthday boy, and then have a slice of birthday cake before heading home. His boyfriend puts down his card and sends me a Venmo late that night, with a note that he shaved $20 off mine because he knew I didn't drink or order my own meal. It's still probably more than what I would've wanted to spend for apps and cake, but because it's a close friend's birthday I don't mind (and I'd literally rather die than make a fuss about a Venmo charge). I subway home and when the subway reroutes a few stops before my apartment, I get off and enjoy the unseasonably warm temps on a long walk home. $50