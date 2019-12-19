11:30 a.m. — After class, the instructor tells us that next week's class will be led by a drag queen; it sounds hilarious so I sign up on ClassPass immediately. Class has me beat and I haven't eaten yet. I pop into the bagel shop next door and order an egg and cheese instead of my more-expensive usual (goat cheese, avo, fried egg on an everything bagel) because I paid for parking. While I wait, I call my dad and we talk about my trip home for Christmas. He offers to pay for my flights and I accept (I already purchased them but he also loaned me money to help with my move to the city, so it basically cancels out). My dad basically saying he doesn't want the loan back is a really nice gesture, and it will ease some of my finances for the next few months. I've been financially independent from my parents since I was 19, but everyone once in a while they loan me money for major purchases. $7.05