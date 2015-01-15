Skip navigation!
Dannijo
Fashion
The Dannijo Sisters Call The Next #ArmParty
by
Ana Colon
More from Dannijo
Shopping
Dannijo Got A Fancy Makeover, & We Dig It
Ana Colon
Jan 15, 2015
Celebrity Style
How 2 Sisters Turned Handmade Jewelry Into A Cult-Fave
Alison Ives
Nov 6, 2014
Shopping
The Outnet Has All Your Holiday Sparkle Needs Covered
Ana Colon
Oct 31, 2014
Shopping
Dannijo's New Bridal Line: Statement Jewelry That Says "We Do"
Though delicate jewels are gaining traction, there will always be a place in our wardrobes for statement pieces. Impossible to ignore, these beauties say
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
#PutABagOnIt, Says DANNIJO
As much as we love our summer brights, it's the moody emeralds and maroons that have us (almost) wishing for fall this fine (albeit humid) day. And, no,
by
Ellen Hoffman
New York
Dannijo Celebrates 5 Years In The Biz And YOU Get A Necklace For ...
How time flies! Our favorite bride-outfitting, arm-party-hosting, man-repelling jewelry label is growing up so darn fast. This month, the brainchild of
by
Samantha Yu
Entertainment News
Rashida Jones Just Wants To Wear A Big, Poofy Prom Dress
If there's one design team that's received a lot of celebrity attention, it's definitely the Dannijo sisters. On any given day, a Dannijo event
by
Vanessa Golembewski
New York
Put A Bib On It! DANNIJO's Sample Sale Is Back
If we had it our way, we would be draped head-to-toe in DANNIJO every single day. There's something about the addicting bangles, friendship bracelets,
by
Seija Rankin
Fashion
Finally! Fail-Proof Gifts For The Fam (Direct From The Dannijo Gi...
Tackling the family gift list? Before you do, watch our own Annie Georgia Greenberg and Charlene Chang as they put together the ultimate roundup of
by
Us
Shopping
Win Louboutins, Dannijo Gems, And A Pile Of Dresses With Rent The...
Weddings get a pretty good rap. We'd argue against the idea that the big day is "the best you'll ever look," but between the explosion of flowers,
by
Carlye Wisel
Fitness
Watch: It's Perfectly Acceptable To SoulCycle In DANNIJO Jewels
Okay, we'll admit to the obvious: When it comes to DANNIJO, we definitely play favorites. Yeah, in the same tradition of mid-morning expresso-slam-time,
by
Julia Miller
Entertainment News
Brooklyn Decker Tells Us She's An "Outdoorsy Bum" (In 60 Seconds)
Fashion Week is always a celebrity-studded affair, and the Dannijo presentation hosted by Brooklyn Decker was no exception. With appearances by The Man
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Designers
Forget About Statement Necklaces, Dannijo Introduces Statement Bo...
It's hard to top yourself when you're already known for over-the-top, eye-bulge-inducing, BIG statement necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings, but the
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
The DANNIJO Girls Are Selling Their Jewels & Their Closet...Right...
Much like the rest of the accessory-addicted world (yes, you), we're mad about DANNIJO jewels. In fact, the only thing that rivals our DANNIJO bauble
by
Amanda Keiser
Designers
Stars In Your Eyes? No, That Twinkle Is Just Calypso's New Dannij...
The latest brand to hop aboard the Dannijo love-fest train is Calypso St. Barth. At first, the brand's lazy-beachy vibe might seem to be at odds with
by
Emily Singer
Chicago
Farewell, Paycheck. You Can Now Buy Dannijo At Trillium
Good-bye, dear paycheck. It seems we only knew ye. The latest news around Wicker Park's bustling shopping community is that Trillium now carries DANNIJO
by
Shani Silver
Fashion
DANNIJO's New Video Lookbook Is An Arm Party Set To Music
These days, it's starting to seem like DANNIJO is everywhere we turn—from their uber-popular jewelry (and collabs with the Man Repeller), to their mega
by
Seija Rankin
Politics
DANNIJO To Start Making Shoes; Calls Them "Jewelry For Your Feet"
The over-the-top, rock-'n'-roll jewelry brand DANNIJO has made their necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings some of the most sought-after baubles for
by
Connie Wang
Events
Jewels & Dinner? Dannijo's Presentation Had No Models, Just Food
The girls at DANNIJO sleep, dream, live, and eat jewelry... and so do we (dude it's calorie free!). But every so often, we need to take a break from
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
DIY
DIY A Gorg, Dannijo-Inspired Necklace For $25
While we definitely dig the sassy statement pieces made by New York-based, bauble-designing duo DANNIJO, sometimes our frugal-minded shopping ways keep
by
Angela Tafoya
New York
DANNIJO Now Has Wrist War-Worthy Bracelet Sets (On Sale, Too!)
Alright guys, this one is major. As you might have noticed, we're totally smitten with DANNIJO's badass, oversized baubles — like,
by
Lisa Eppich
Shopping
DANNIJO, Lizzie Fortunato, Fallon: 750+ NYE-Worthy Jewels For Less!
Santa Baby, forgot to mention one little thing...some bling! Everybody deserves some jingle-worthy jewels for the holidays, especially from the bottomless
by
Us
New York
Sale Smorgasbord: Vena Cava, DANNIJO, Steven Alan, And More...
People often say you can never have too much of a good thing, but when that good thing is slew of sample sales happening at the same time, it can cause
by
Lisa Dionisio
Fashion
Fash Cab Is Back! How Insanely Hilarious Are The DANNIJO Designers?
The DANNIJO girl is something of a glam nomad, a member of an exotic tribe that is all about making a statement. Indeed, the jewelry line from sisters
by
Us
Events
Who Needs Drugs With DANNIJO's Trippy Spring Jewelry Collection?
Adorned with turquoise teeth and colorful skull necklaces, beads and crystals, chains and rainbow-colored jewels, the models at DANNIJO's spring '12
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Make A Mad Dash For DANNIJO's 2-Hour Sample Sale Tomorrow!
Skip happy-hour cocktails tomorrow and get ready to run...the DANNIJO jewelry sample sale is happening and it's only two hours long! Make a mad dash for
by
Lisa Dionisio
Fashion
DANNIJO X Man Repeller's Collab Is Perfect For One-Night-Stands
We've relied on DANNIJO to get us a dude's number, a second date, hell, even an invite up for "drinks." So, consider our initial reception to the brand's
by
Kristian Laliberte
Fashion
I Love: DANNIJO's Morgan Necklace According To The Man Repeller
The real test of good style rests in what a woman can do with a simple T-shirt and a pair of jeans. Obvious bonus points for male offense. Think of the
by
Leandra Medine
New York
NYC Hot Sale: DANNIJO Spring Sample Sale
It's officially spring and DANNIJO is starting the season with a "Spring Things" sample sale. Shop their gorgeous rhinestone-embellished jewels and beaded
by
Lisa Dionisio
Designers
First Look: Western Gets Luxe And Romantic In Dannijo's Fall 2011...
Call us crazy, but we're getting a Gossip Girl meets Cold Mountain vibe from jewelry brand DANNIJO's video for their fall '11 collection. Shot by Petter
by
Kristian Laliberte
