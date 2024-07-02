I Took Up Folklórico As An Adult & It Saved My Mental Health

After the initial shock and embarrassment of looking like I could've birthed any one of those kids wore off, I immersed myself in the weekly class, which soon became twice a week. I finally felt like I was filling a void from decades prior. With my body moving the most it had in years, I began to feel good about myself again. The sense of accomplishment and my progress over the weeks was addictive. And what it did for my mind is something I didn’t expect. I felt happier and wasn't on the verge of tears every day. I don't know if it's the physical movement, the deep breathing, or the cultural connection, but I could feel my mommy brain being rewired. I felt like my old self — excitable, motivated, (admittedly) competitive, optimistic, and inspired as early on as a few classes in.