Strippers only bullshit two things: their real name and their level of interest in you. When it comes to beauty secrets, they won't do you wrong like celebrities with that "just drink lots of water!" shtick. Because the trick to looking soft-skinned, sweat-free, and wide awake while dancing at 4 AM isn't good lighting and hydration — it's hemorrhoid cream and bandages.
Ahead, six dancers share the best beauty tips that work just as well on the stage as off. (For the fragrances they wear — and why — click here.)