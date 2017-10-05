5 Awesome Planners To Help Keep Track Of Your Life

I thought my main dilemma would be knowing what to put in the planners, versus what I had already put in my phone. In fact, I learned that my real problem was how poorly I had organized events in my phone in the first place. There were meetings with unconfirmed times, or meetings that just didn't show up at all for some unknown reason; and I was counting on my memory to remember they existed. Some days or weeks didn't necessarily have conflicting times, but they were overbooked, making it unlikely I'd be able to be punctual or at ease when checking them off.