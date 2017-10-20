6 Signs You Should Give Your Horoscope A Second Chance

Routines come and go. One week, you're meal-planning and prepping like a pro, the next you're enjoying five straight days of carry-out. You might live your whole life as a black coffee devotee only to give tea a try one morning. For any astrological enthusiast, poring over your horoscope can be just as much a part of your routine as which route you take to work.
And that means you can lapse in your stargazing habit just as easily as you start it. If you were once a loyal follower of your star forecast but have since abandoned it, it might be a good time to back into the cosmic groove.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most compelling reasons to get back in the horoscope game. Read on to discover if the time is right for you to resubscribe to your 'scope of choice.